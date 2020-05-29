Statesboro City Hall to reopen Monday

The city of Statesboro will reopen City Hall and all other city buildings to the public starting Monday. The buildings were initially closed to the public in late March to protect city employees and the public against the spread of COVID-19.

“The city’s buildings will look a little different than they did before the state of emergency was issued for Georgia,” said Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny. “Our staff, following the Centers for Disease Control and Georgia Department of Health’s guidance, has taken considerable measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees and visitors during this reopening.”

Visitors looking to enter City Hall and other city buildings will have to meet certain criteria to be permitted entry. There will be mandatory temperature checks and virus symptom checks at the front door. Also, visitors will be required to wear a protective face mask while inside the building and will be issued a mask if they did not bring one with them. Hours of operation have also been modified for the first two weeks of June. City buildings will be open to visitors from 9-2 p.m. during this time.

Though city buildings will be open, visitors are encouraged to conduct business through “contactless” channels when possible. Utility customers can pay their bills in person or through the following methods: City Hall drive-thru, City Hall drop boxes located at the front porch, drive-thru and back parking lot, or by phone at (833) 262-590, or online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/statesboroga/.

Visitors who would like to meet with representatives of a particular city department should call ahead at (912) 764-5468 to be connected or schedule an appointment.