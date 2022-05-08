Statesboro Chamber Orchestra to bring 'West Side Story' to the Emma Kelly stage May 12

The Statesboro Chamber Orchestra will perform music from “West Side Story” on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Emma Kelly Theater at the Averitt Center for the Arts.
The concert will feature Rachel Elkins as Maria and Robert Cottle as Tony. The duo will be singing hits from the film such as “Tonight,” “Somewhere,” “Maria” and “One Hand, One Heart.” The orchestra will also perform “Mambo” and “America,” both fun and exciting pieces.
The orchestra is comprised of community members, high school students and Georgia Southern University music majors, and will be under the direction of Jonathan Aceto.
The concert is free.