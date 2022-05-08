Statesboro Chamber Orchestra to bring 'West Side Story' to the Emma Kelly stage May 12

The Statesboro Chamber Orchestra will perform music from “West Side Story” on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Emma Kelly Theater at the Averitt Center for the Arts.

Cellist Glenn Haynes, left, goes over some parts with violinist Ruth Hook during a Statesboro Chamber Orchestra rehearsal for the show. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The concert will feature Rachel Elkins as Maria and Robert Cottle as Tony. The duo will be singing hits from the film such as “Tonight,” “Somewhere,” “Maria” and “One Hand, One Heart.” The orchestra will also perform “Mambo” and “America,” both fun and exciting pieces.

Blayze Jackson, right, Anson Besier, center, and Julie Hattaway add the sounds of their instruments during rehearsal. The show is set for May 12 in the Emma Kelly Theater, and will feature local vocalists as well as instrumental numbers. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The orchestra is comprised of community members, high school students and Georgia Southern University music majors, and will be under the direction of Jonathan Aceto.

The concert is free.



