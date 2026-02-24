By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro celebrates Arbor Day 2026
The great-grandchildren of Henry Clay participated in a memorial tree planting held in his honor. Clay was a founding member of the City of Statesboro Tree Board and served on the Board for 40 years. Shown is Clay’s daughter Heidi Rachels helping his great-granddaughter Madison Gibson and great-grandson Jackson Norton plant the tree. (JASON MARTIN/special)

The city of Statesboro Tree Board held an Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Marvin Avenue Park. The celebration featured hands-on tree-related activities, a tree giveaway and raffle, educational demonstrations, native plant sales and a nonperishable food and pet food drive benefiting the Statesboro Food Bank and the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County. 

Also held at the event was a memorial tree planting in honor of the late Henry Clay, a founding member of the City of Statesboro Tree Board who served on the Board for 40 years. 