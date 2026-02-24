Statesboro celebrates Arbor Day 2026

The city of Statesboro Tree Board held an Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Marvin Avenue Park. The celebration featured hands-on tree-related activities, a tree giveaway and raffle, educational demonstrations, native plant sales and a nonperishable food and pet food drive benefiting the Statesboro Food Bank and the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County.

Also held at the event was a memorial tree planting in honor of the late Henry Clay, a founding member of the City of Statesboro Tree Board who served on the Board for 40 years.