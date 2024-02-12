Statesboro attorney Matt Hube to run for Superior Court judge

Following the announcement Friday by Chief Judge F. Gates Peed that he would retire at the end of his term in December, local lawyer Matt Hube said in a release Monday that he would be a candidate for Superior Court judge in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit.

“We are so grateful for Judge Peed and his tireless service to our community,” Hube said. “On the bench, he was unwavering in his commitment to fairness, justice, and public safety. Judge Peed is a true public servant and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“With the retirement of Judge Peed, we have big shoes to fill in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit. I am running for Superior Court judge because I have nearly 25 years of experience and an unmatched track record of honesty and integrity.”

Hube attended Georgia Southern University and graduated with a degree in Finance in 1995 before completing his legal studies at Mercer University School of Law. Hube began practicing law in Statesboro in 2000. He has represented individuals in thousands of domestic, criminal and civil cases in Superior courts throughout Southeast Georgia.

“Our Superior courts are the center of the Judicial System in Georgia,” Hube said. “I have the legal and real-world experience to be incredibly effective, the courage to make the tough decisions, and the right judicial temperament to ensure that everyone is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Hube is a former adjunct professor of Business Law at Georgia Southern University and a member of the City of Statesboro Alcohol Advisory Board. He is the treasurer of the Bulloch County Historical Society, a Board member of the Coastal Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America, and provides pro bono legal representation for indigent clients through Georgia Legal Services.

“I would be honored to use my decades of experience as a lawyer and community advocate in service to the four counties that encompass the Ogeechee Circuit,” Hube said. “Together, we can keep our families safe and our future bright.”

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, qualifying for candidates interested in Peed’s seat is set for March 4-8. The general primary, non-partisan election is May 21. If needed, a runoff election would be June 18.

A resident of Statesboro, Hube is married to the former Linda Hamby. The couple has one son, Nicholas Hamby, 27.