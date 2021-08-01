State school Superintendent Richard Woods to address Bulloch GOP

State School Superintendent Richard Woods will be the guest speaker at the Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 8:30 a.m.

The GOP Breakfast Club meets the first Saturday of each month in the conference room of the Parkwood RV Park, 12188 S. Hwy 301. Cost of the breakfast is $10. Reservations, which are required to attend, may be made by email to: bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com.

Superintendent Woods will discuss how his department and state funding will impact the Bulloch

County School system in the upcoming school year. Also, he will answer questions on how Critical Race Theory may impact institutions of education.

Woods was born in Pensacola, Fla., and while growing up in a military family, lived in California, Hawaii and Virginia before moving to Georgia. He graduated from Fitzgerald High School, and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from Kennesaw State University and a Master’s Degree from Valdosta State University.

Woods was a high school teacher for 14 years, serving as department chair and a teacher mentor. During his tenure, he was selected as Teacher of the Year. For eight years, Woods served in various administrative roles, such as assistant principal, principal, curriculum director, testing coordinator, pre-k director and alternative school director.

Woods brings a business background to the superintendent position, having been a purchasing agent for a national/multi-national laser company and a former small business owner.

He and his wife Lisha, a retired 30-year educator, are long-time residents of Tifton.