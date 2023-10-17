State of Region set for Oct. 23

The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to host the annual State of the Region & Business Expo on Monday, Oct. 23 in downtown Statesboro.



According to a release from the Chamber, the event will get underway at 6 p.m. on East Main St., which will be blocked off, with networking and music by the Ripley’s 9-person band.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase from 6-7 p.m. along with 30+ vendors on the courthouse lawn.

From 7-8 p.m., local and regional speakers will focus on the theme – “Building this City Brick by Brick.” The keynote speaker, is Richard Bishop, who is the former director of Uptown Columbus.

“We are very excited about this event and look forward to celebrating with each of you,” said Jannifer Davis, president and CEO of the Chamber, in the release.

The event is free and folks may register by visiting www.statesboro-chamber.org or calling (912) 764-6111.

Davis said the Chamber would like to thank the event’s Presenting Sponsor - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Champion Sponsor – Hire Dynamics, Gold Sponsors - Morris Bank, Synovus, and Savannah Economic Development Authority. Silver Sponsors, Bulloch First, Bulloch Solutions, Citizens Bank of the South, Dabbs, Hickman, Hill & Cannon, and Renasant Bank, and our Community Sponsors - Capstone Benefits Consulting, and the Sack Company.



