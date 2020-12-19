State probes 2 Bulloch voter fraud claims

State authorities have opened investigations into two reports of voting or election fraud in Bulloch County.

Walter Jones, public information officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, provided the Statesboro Herald limited details Friday on the two cases open in Bulloch County.

According to the documents emailed to the Herald by Jones, one complaint involves a query into allegations of “improper processing of absentee ballots by election officials.” The complaint is pending presentation to a review board. The second complaint alleges “excess voting,” which also is under review.

Although Bulloch County Elections Supervisor Pat Lanier Jones is named as a responder in the complaint of improper processing of absentee ballots, Jones said Friday she has not been notified of any GBI or Secretary of State Office investigations.

The complainant in the case is listed as Robert Mooney, who told the Herald Friday the complaint involved a mailing address issue.

In the excess voting complaint, Scott Graham is listed as a complainant. William Calcote is listed as a respondent. No contact information was listed for either Graham or Calcote and the Herald was unable to contact either individual.

Last week, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with investigations statewide related to the 2020 General Election.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles told the Herald last week the GBI had been requested to look into a number of cases, including some in Bulloch County. Walter Jones said he still could only confirm there are two cases open in Bulloch. He apologized for the delay in information, adding that the Secretary of State’s Office “has been swamped.”

In a statement last week, Miles said GBI agents met with Secretary of State officials after receiving the request.

“The GBI’s role will be to assist in investigating specific cases identified by the SOS’s office,” she said. “GBI agents will conduct interviews and investigative acts regarding allegations of fraud as reported to the SOS’s Office.”

The Herald will report additional details as soon as they are available.

Questionable election related activity may be directed to the Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/emailelectionscomplaint.asp.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.