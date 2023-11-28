State platform for job seekers now available

ATLANTA — The Technical College System of Georgia has launched a website to help link job seekers in Georgia with employers, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.



The Labor Exchange Platform will provide access to job listings, educational and training resources, and career services.

“Georgia continues to meet the needs of both employees and job creators as we welcome the incredible job growth we’ve seen over the past several years,” Kemp said. “This innovative platform will help match members of our skilled workforce with opportunities for success in every corner of the state.”

Besides helping job seekers, the platform serves as a resource for employers by simplifying job postings, facilitating connections with qualified candidates, and providing labor market insights to help businesses navigate Georgia’s dynamic employment environment.

“The online platform plays a crucial role in aligning our workforce development efforts with the pace of our economic growth,” said Greg Dozier, commissioner of the state’s technical college system. “The Labor Exchange Platform is more than just a job site; it’s a bridge connecting Georgia’s talented workforce with the numerous opportunities arising across the state.”

The new platform can be found at www.worksourcegaportal.com.



