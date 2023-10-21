State House Fishing Access committee to meet at GS

The House Study Committee on Fishing Access to Freshwater Resources, chaired by House Majority Caucus Whip James Burchett (R-Waycross), will hold its final meeting 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Georgia Southern University.

Members will meet in room number 1042 of the Russell Union Ballroom on the Statesboro campus. The public is invited to attend.

“I am looking forward to holding our fourth hearing in Statesboro at my alma mater, Georgia Southern,” Burchett said. “Every corner of Georgia is different, with differing traditions and historical practice when it comes to access to freshwater resources. I look forward to hearing the perspectives of anglers and property owners along the Ogeechee and other south Georgia waterways.”

“I've enjoyed traveling around the state of Georgia, from the Flint River to north Georgia's beautiful trout streams,” said Rep. Al Williams (D-Midway). “But I am looking forward to welcoming the committee to south Georgia, where we'll have a chance to have a conversation with my constituents and other neighbors to discuss the coastal Georgia blackwater that is a part of our lives in Liberty County.”

Created by House Resolution 519, the Fishing Access study committee will examine the public’s right to fish in Georgia’s freshwater resources and examine any inconsistencies or conflicts in the law between the public’s right to fish and private property rights.