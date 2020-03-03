State director of 4-H to speak at DAR meeting

Archibald Bulloch Chapter NSDAR announces that Arch Smith, Georgia leader of 4-H and director of 4-H, will speak at their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. The public is invited to attend. Reservations are not required.

Smith grew up in rural Warren County on a family farm that produced cotton and cattle. In 1977, he received his Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics from the University of Georgia. In 1985, he began his career with the Cooperative Extension Service as a county extension agent in Carroll County, Ga. While in Carrollton, Smith earned a master of public administration from West Georgia College and State University.

Smith has served as extension 4-H specialist/Rock Eagle 4-H Center coordinator, associate State 4-H leader and is the eighth state 4-H leader in the 110-year history of the University of Georgia 4-H program. As state 4-H leader, he is responsible for the University of Georgia 4-H Program, which serves more than 171,000 young people. Under Smith’s guidance, the Georgia 4-H centers improved their outreach to Georgia citizens and the 4-H program. His vision to develop plans for the replacement of the 50-year-old cabins at Rock Eagle 4-H Center resulted in the addition of 34 new cabins in 2015. Annually, the five Georgia 4-H centers serve more than 105,000 individuals. With public and private funding, Smith has directed more than $50,000,000 in major improvements, expansions and additions at Georgia’s 4-H centers.

Smith is a graduate of the National 4-H Executive Institute for Fund Development and was a member of the 1990 Leadership Georgia Class. He has served on numerous university and College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences committees and holds the faculty rank of senior public service associate at the University of Georgia. As executive director of the Georgia 4-H Foundation, he gave leadership to improve communication with 4-H alumni and friends and helped direct “The Pledged for Life Campaign” that raised more than $4 million for Georgia 4-H.