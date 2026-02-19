St. Philips supports schools

The St. Philip’s Parish Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists recently delivered patriotic education gift bags to Kelly Spence, executive director of Curriculum Instruction at the Bulloch County Board of Education.

Representing the chapter’s Patriotic Education Committee were Chairman Jan Tankersley and committee member Jennifer Bohlke.

The gift bags were prepared for fourth-grade teachers across Bulloch County and included a letter to educators, an American flag and a patriotic bookmark. Patriotic bookmarks were provided for the total number of fourth-grade students in each of the county’s nine public schools. In addition, three gift bags were delivered to private schools at their respective locations.

Each school library also received a donated copy of “My American Flag” by author Jane Hampton Cook. Cook has written several Revolutionary Readers in recognition of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, including “America the Beautiful,” “The Pledge to the Flag, My Country ’Tis of Thee,” and “What’s True about the Red, White and Blue?”

As part of its broader outreach, the Patriotic Education Committee donated two additional books – "The Pledge to the Flag” and “My Country ’Tis of Thee” – to the Statesboro Regional Libraries. Fifty patriotic bookmarks were also donated to reach additional students, particularly those who are homeschooled.

The Patriotic Education Committee’s goal is to encourage public interest in the early history of the nation, fosters its teaching in public and private schools and suggests such programs and projects to develop and sustain a love of the United States and its institutions.



