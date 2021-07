This year's winners of the SRAA Juried exhibition are Wanda Woodcock , who won Best in Show for her 24" x 36" oil painting entitled "Peace of the Ogeechee River," and Penny Marz , who won the Roxie Remley Award for her 19" x 23" oil on gesso board painting entitled "Collection of Treasures."

Both will be featured in the 2022 SRAA Juried Exhibition marketing. Wanda Woodcock stands with her award-winning piece.