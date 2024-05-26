Spring academic lists for area college students

University of North Georgia graduate and academic lists Spring 2024

Emma Godbee of Statesboro graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Walden Hackle of Claxton, Tyler Bisseck of Statesboro and Zachery Green-Jackson of Millen were named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2024.

Also, the deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2023. Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean's list honorees included:

Samantha Aviles of Metter.





Georgia College & State University academic lists for Spring 2024 semester

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President's List for the Spring 2024 term.

Myranda Dell and Anne O'Neill from Statesboro.

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean's List for the Spring2024 term.

Zoe Pantin, Aidan McGowan and Riley Roberts of Statesboro. Marisol Guzman-rangel of Millen and Kylie Johnson of Metter.

Lauren Erickson of Statesboro, made the Dean's List in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University for the Spring 2024 term.

Georgia College & State University recognizes students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean's List for the Spring 2024 term.

Ava Odom of Statesboro; Anna Motes of Metter.

Jenna Simmons of Claxton, made the President's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University for the Spring 2024 term.





52 Bulloch and area students graduate from UGA May 10

The University of Georgia celebrated more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2024 during Commencement ceremonies held May 10 in Sanford Stadium.

The following area students received degrees:

Stanley Lanier, Metter, MBT Business and Technology.

Alton Amaral, Statesboro, BS Animal Biosciences.

Austin Gawthrop, Statesboro, BBA Finance and BBA Real Estate.

Ansley Whitlock, Statesboro, AB International Affairs and AB Political Science.

Andrew Hart, Brooklet, BSAE Agricultural Engineering.

Aaron Johnson, Statesboro, AB Political Science.

Amber Grimes, Twin City, DVM Veterinary Medicine.

Avery Thompson, Garfield, BS Psychology.

Brian Harrison, Statesboro, MPA Public Administration.

Bailey Williams, Statesboro, BLA Landscape Architecture.

Ciana Wallace, Statesboro, PHARMD Pharmacy.

Cassie Sheppard, Sylvania, BSA Agricultural Education.

Chelsey Strowbridge, Metter, PHARMD Pharmacy.

Daniel Crowe, Statesboro, BBA Finance.

Emily Hughes, Pembroke, BSA Biological Science and BSA Avian Biology.

Emily Beasley, Statesboro, AB Communication Studies.

Enrico Soriano, Nevils, BBA Management.

Haley Mosley, Metter, BSED Communication Sciences and Disorderss.

Hannah Fordham, Statesboro, BSCE Civil Engineering and AB Theatre.

Hannah Smith, Statesboro, BLA Landscape Architecture.

Hannah McCorkle, Register, MED Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Jackson McGlamery, Brooklet, BS Microbiology.

Janna Marsh, Statesboro, BBA Marketing.

Jaylen Parker, Pembroke, AB Cognitive Science.

Jacob Myers, Claxton, MS Kinesiology.

Jessie Daughtry, Statesboro, BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.

John Wasdin, Statesboro, BSES Entomology.

Joshua Walker, Statesboro, BSFCS Fashion Merchandising.

James Story, Statesboro, BSBE Biological Engineering.

Jonah Doyle, Sylvania, BBA Finance and BSED Sport Management.

Kacy'ana Kirkland, Metter, BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.

Leslieann Harris, Statesboro, EDD Student Affairs Leadership.

Madeleine Adams, Statesboro, AB International Affairs.

Mattie Lane, Claxton, BSED Sport Management.

Mary David, Statesboro, BSED Communication Sciences and Disorderss.

Meredith Altman, Statesboro, MED Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Mack Harrelson, Cobbtown, BS Psychology.

Madelyn Wolfe, Statesboro, AB Dance.

Nickolas Mentzer, Metter, MBA Business Administration.

Nora Wiggins, Statesboro, BSED Exercise and Sport Science.

Olivia Winslette, Statesboro, BBA Risk Management and Insurance.

Ray McKinney, Statesboro, BSA Agribusiness.

Reggie Simpkins, Statesboro, EDD Student Affairs Leadership.

Rebecca Smith, Statesboro, MED Educational Psychology.

Thomas Patrick, Brooklet, MACC Accounting.

Taylor Gilchrist, Statesboro, AB Journalism.

William Bowen, Claxton, PHARMD Pharmacy.

Walker Reynolds, Sylvania, BSA Biological Science.

Walter Aldred, Statesboro, BBA Marketing.

William Aaron, Statesboro, BSA Biological Science.





Berry College graduate, academic list

Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2023.

Sarah Hunter of Brooklet earned a BSN degree in Nursing.

The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Sarah Hunter of Brooklet, Elana Woodard of Pembroke and Emily Woodard of Pembroke





Piedmont University graduate

Alaina McDonald of Register was among more than 300 graduates celebrated during Piedmont University's commencement ceremonies on May 10.

Also, McDonald was named Dean's Scholars for the Spring 2024 semester.

Students earn the Dean's Scholar designation by achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.