‘Spookfest’ is Friday at Splash in the Boro; Haunted Lazy River open all weekend

Splash in the Boro will hold a “Spookfest” for a second year and the Haunted Lazy River will be open all weekend.

Splashy’s Spookfest is set for 6-10 p.m. Friday with a costume contest, pumpkin patch, apple bobbing and more. The heated pools will be open for swimming, as well.

The Haunted Lazy Fiver will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 9-11 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

The cost is $3 to enter the Haunted River and $5 for the Spookfest. For more information, visit the Splash in then Boro Facebook page or call (912) 489-9089.