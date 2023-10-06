‘Spook-Y-Que’ event Tuesday at Uncle Shug's

If you were not able to catch the extended cut version of “The Legend of Ghost Road” when it played Sept. 30 at the AMC Classic 12 Theatre, local videographer Jason Martin will hold a screening at Uncle Shug’s Bar-B-Q Place on Tuesday.

The “Spook-Y-Que” event will show the 90-minute version of the film on the large TV screens inside the restaurant at 7 p.m. Martin said he will bring a 120-inch screen to offer an “even bigger experience.”

Martin’s film is based on the local legend of “Ghost Road” in Brooklet that on any given night you may see a mysterious orange light along with ghostly apparitions.

“With the film last year, I wanted to keep it short because I wasn’t sure what the reaction would be,” Martin said. “But it seemed like most viewers wanted to see more once the credits rolled.

“We learned so much more while making the short film, so I thought it’d be nice to include that in a longer version. ‘The Legend of Ghost Road Extended Cut’ has never before seen scenes, more interviews, footage and personal stories. And just in time for the Halloween season.”

There is no charge for the Spook-Y-Que show. Uncle Shug’s full barbecue menu will be available.

For more information go to The Legend of Ghost Road Facebook page or call Martin at (912) 601-4883.



