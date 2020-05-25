Splash in the Boro Waterpark closed for summer

Splash in the Boro Waterpark, operated by Statesboro Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department (SBCPRD), will be closed for the summer.



“Social distancing cannot be achieved by swimmers in a wave pool or other water attractions,” according to Justin Blanton, Aquatics Manager at Splash in the Boro Waterpark. SBCPRD and Bulloch County officials made this decision with input from both staff and the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control recommended guidelines.

Water attractions like the wave pool and lazy river at Splash in the Boro Waterpark, are popular with swimmers who lounge on inflatable tubes in close proximity to one another while the currents and wave action make it impossible to maintain proper social distancing. “The safety and well-being of our patrons is always our most important consideration. We explored multiple avenues of getting the facility open for the season, but in each scenario, we were unable to ensure the safety of our staff and guests,” Blanton said.

“This would have been the beginning of our 17th season of operation, and we always look forward to summer season. It was an extremely difficult decision to make, but it was the right one to help keep our community members safe,” Blanton said. The SBCPRD agreed that closing the waterpark for the 2020 season was a tough decision to make, but “protecting the health of our citizens and employees has to come first,” said Wayne Gay, SBCPRD interim director. “The governor and the CDC among others are encouraging practicing physical distancing. Children and a waterpark just don’t match up when it comes to physical distancing. As much as we’d like to open the waterpark this summer, it’s just not feasible.”

“We were not able hire a lot of valued seasonal employees,” Jaime Riggs, Aquatics Guest Services Supervisor explained, “your pool staff, maintenance team, concessionaires, guest services agents and many other important part-time Splash team members are the heart of our programs, and they will be missed.”

In addition, following the Governor’s Executive Order, the Aquatics Fitness Center Exercise and Lap swim portion of the facility have been closed since mid-March. Fortunately, “we have a glimmer of good news, we’re happy to announce our plans to open the Competition Pool and Therapy Pool outside of our Aquatics Fitness Center on Friday, June 5,” said Riggs. “We will be operating the Aquatics Center facility and two pools only at a reduced capacity following recommended guidelines and social distancing measures. Patrons will be able to see these guidelines on our social media pages and website this week,” Riggs said. 2020 waterpark season pass holders are being contacted through email and social media and have more than one investment option to consider with their membership.

Kat Burnett, Aquatics Programming Supervisor added that Splash, “hopes to focus its efforts this summer on virtual programming, deferred maintenance projects, upkeep of properties and partnering with community entities to do all it can within the confines of health and safety to provide meaningful experiences and find other ways to celebrate summer.”

Staff look forward to opening Splash in the Boro Waterpark in 2021. Until then, please see our website www.splashintheboro.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for more details about our Aquatics Center re-opening.