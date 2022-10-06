SPD: Sister charged after shooting sibling in dispute

A woman was airlifted to a Savannah hospital earlier Wednesday after she was shot during an argument with her sister at the Stadium Walk apartment complex in Statesboro.

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said the incident occurred around noon at the complex on Lanier Drive, across from Paulson Stadium.

“The two women are family members. One shot the other a single time,” Broadhead said in an email. “The victim was airlifted to Savannah in ‘serious’ condition.”

In a release Thursday, Capt. Jared Akins said the woman remained under treatment at Memorial Health in Savannah.

Broadhead said the victim’s sister, Amber Frazier, remained on the scene, but as she was being taken into custody, “she began suffering from seizure activity and was taken to (East Georgia Regional Medical Center).”

Akins said she was later taken to the Statesboro Police Department and, following the crime scene being processed and interviews complete, Frazier, 28, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

The shooting is believed to have started as a domestic dispute between the sisters, who live in the same apartment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Senior Det. Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.