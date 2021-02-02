SPD Prostitution operation nets 13 arrests

According to Statesboro Police Captain Jared Akins, the SPD’s Impact Team conducted undercover operations targeting prostitutes, their pimps, and the “johns” who patronize the prostitutes, resulting in the arrest of 13 area suspects over the past week.

Using social media to arrange the “dates,” undercover officers posed as both prostitutes and “johns”, gathering the evidence to make arrests.

As a result of the operation, the following suspects were arrested and charged with various crimes.



Rodger Bonnette , 45, Bonnett Road, Portal: one count of Pandering;

Rodney King, 45, Walden Way, Statesboro: one count of Pandering;

Justin Unkel, 36, W. Inman St, Statesboro: one count of Pandering;

Spencer Curry, 31 Hodges Circle, Claxton: one count of Prostitution, one count of Sexual Battery, one count of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce);

Todd Noonan, 52, Okatee Drive, Savannah: one count of Pandering, one count of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce);

Juan Flores, 45, Stoney Crossing, Bluffton, S.C.: one count of Pandering;

Caroline Graham, 24, Durham Parkway, Pooler: one count of Prostitution, one count of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possessing a Drug Related Object, and a State Court Bench Warrant;

Devon Howard, 25, Burkhalter MHP, Statesboro: one count of Pimping, one count of Obstruction;

Kevin Niemyer, 22, Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville: one count of Pandering;

Robert Oglesby, 30, Roberts Bridge Road, Sylvania: one count of Pandering;

William Lanier, 53, Highway 17, Millen: one count of Pandering, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime;

Nigeria Collins, 20, 37th Street, Savannah: one count of Prostitution;

David Davis, 42, West Parrish Street, Statesboro: one count of Pandering;

In addition, drugs and firearms which accompanied the participants were seized and additional charges made. The goal of the operation was to address the prostitution trade in Statesboro, as it often leads to robberies and other acts of violence. As well, many individuals nationwide are forced into prostitution involuntarily and are only recovered through operations of this nature.

Anyone with information on vice (drugs, prostitution, etc) related activity within the City of Statesboro should contact the Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.