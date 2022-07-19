SPD issues warrant in June shooting

Statesboro Police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting that occurred on June 27, according to a press release from SPD Captain Jared Akins.

Police had responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center that day to investigate an incident where a 21-year-old man was taken there due to multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to Memorial Health in Savannah, where he underwent surgery and has since been released.

According to the release, the victim and his family cooperated with the investigation, and a probable cause arrest warrant was issued for Labeitoaizizi Jawari King Jr. King is believed to travel between Statesboro and Swainsboro, and should be considered armed and dangerous, Akins said in the release.

Anyone with information on King’s location should contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.