SPD investigating murder

A man reported shot Friday at The George Apartments in Statesboro died later that afternoon of his injuries, police said. Kenneth Emannuel Smith, 49, was shot by a yet-unidentified suspect just before noon Friday.

Statesboro Police Department patrol officers responded to a parking lot inside the complex at Woodlands Drive, The George, “for a report of shots fired,” said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

They found Smith at the scene, shot in the left abdomen.

“Smith was transported via EMS and helicopter to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah but died of his injuries a short time later.”

Akins did not release information about the nature of any conflict that could have led to the shooting, but he did say a suspect is under investigation.

Detectives “conducted a search warrant at an apartment located at 350 Rucker Lane, The Hamptons Apartments” that afternoon and “are confident that the suspect has fled the area,” he said.

“Arrest warrants for the suspect have been issued, but no further information is being released at this time.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact Cpt. Akins at (912) 764-9911.