SPD capt. injured in motorcycle crash

Capt. Kaleb Moore of the Statesboro Police Department was on duty, riding an SPD motorcycle on U.S. Highway 301 in front of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office when he was injured in a collision with another vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

With helicopters unable to fly because of the weather, Moore was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah entirely by ambulance, Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said on the phone about two hours later.

"He suffered some serious injuries, but the prognosis is good, and he's alert and conscious and speaking with the hospital staff," Broadhead said.

His department asked the Georgia State Patrol to investigate, so he would refer all questions about the crash itself to that agency while awaiting a written report, he said. As of 6:30 p.m., an operator at GSP Post 45, Statesboro, had no information on the other vehicle or driver or how the accident occurred but identified the trooper who will be handling the report.

Broadhead expressed appreciation for all agencies that helped.

"Bulloch County Sheriff's Office was right there, Johnny-on-the-spot, and a great help for us getting to the hospital," he said. "We also really appreciate Chatham County S.O. and the Savannah Police Department."

Those metro-Savannah agencies actively helped make sure the ambulance "had a smooth path to the hospital," he said.

The Bulloch County Emergency Medical Service also "was awesome," working with Moore on the scene, keeping him calm, working on his pain level and then getting him to the hospital, the SPD chief said.

More than 15 SPD officers and some Statesboro Fire Department personnel had been in a training room at police headquarters when the call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Most of the police officers bolted from their chairs and left the room.

After saying that a "motor" officer had been hit, Broadhead also left the building a few moments later. A reporter was present to hear the presentation by a visiting speaker on post-traumatic stress disorder.