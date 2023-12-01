SPD asks public’s assistance after shooting death of Statesboro man

Statesboro Police are asking for the public’s assistance following the shooting death of a local man Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Success Court for a shooting at 3:15 p.m.

Akins said the victim, Antawan Strickland, 39, of Johnson Street was found in the driveway of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds. The victim’s family was notified of his death.

“Detectives spent the evening processing the scene and following various leads," Akins said in the release. “It is believed that the homicide was a witnessed event and detectives are asking for the public’s help in gathering information concerning the offender.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus a message.