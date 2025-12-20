Southeast Bulloch's Symphonic Band performs its annual Christmas show

Family and guests brought their own comfy chairs from home to sit back and listen as band director Matt Olsen presented his ensembles to demonstrate their talent and celebrate the season during Southeast Bulloch High School's Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Wearing cozy Christmas PJs, clarinetist Ka'Lyn Oglesby, glances at holiday clad Stephanie Mendoza between performing numbers with the flex band during Southeast Bulloch High School's Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 18. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch High School band director Matt Olsen, center, sits in with the Percussion Ensemble during the school's Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 18. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sebastian Grossman, left, Madison Huggins, Charlie Lefebvre and Raylun Polite of the Southeast Bulloch High School saxophone ensemble play pieces that they prepared on their own for the Winter Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Josh Berry, a student teacher from Georgia Southern University, takes the conductor's reins during Southeast Bulloch High School's Winter Concert. Berry, who just graduated, was honored for his work with director Matt Olsen. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ja'Hari Atkinson, left, adds some percussion to the brass parts played by Eli Hollingsworth, center, and Ian Puzder. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jayden Lamont,, front, adds some gingerbread flavor to the trumpet section during Southeast Bulloch High's Winter Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Audrey Fowler, left and Harper Mims add some jingle jangle to the concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Members of the Southeast Bulloch High School orchestral ensemble wait their turn to play during their Winter Concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch High band boosters pass out gifts to Zoey Costlow and her bandmates following the school's Winter Concert on Thursday, Dec. 18. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

