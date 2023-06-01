Southeast Bulloch Middle School principal to lead district’s business services

Southeast Bulloch Middle School Principal Brad Boykin was named last week assistant superintendent of business services for the Bulloch County Schools System. Boykin’s promotion was approved unanimously by the Board of Education during a May 23 called session, according to a release from the school district.

"I am appreciative to Superintendent Charles Wilson and the Board of Education for giving me the opportunity to carry on amazing work at the district level," Boykin said.

Todd Veland, a veteran administrator and a current school improvement director for the school system, will serve as Southeast Bulloch Middle’s interim principal until a new administrator is hired.

Boykin introduced Dr. Veland to the SEB Middle faculty and staff May 26 during a faculty meeting. According to the release, Veland came to Bulloch County in 2019. Previously, he served 18 years in Evans County as a teacher and administrator, including two years as principal of Claxton High School, Claxton Elementary’s principal for four years and as interim principal for Langston Chapel Middle during the 2020-2021 school year.

Dr. Todd Veland



Boykin came to SEB Middle as assistant principal in 2017 and moved up to principal in 2019. According to the release, he was selected from a pool of well qualified applicants from inside and outside the district.

Boykin began his new role Thursday, following the retirement of Troy Brown, who served the district for 29 years. The Office of Business Services oversees the school system’s transportation, nutrition, accounting, procurement, payroll, facilities maintenance, information technology, school safety and human resources departments.

"Through partnerships with schools, departments and community stakeholders, it is my goal to continue to build on the tradition of excellence that has already been established in Bulloch County," Boykin said.

Boykin started with Bulloch County Schools in 2014 as a fourth-grade math teacher at Sallie Zetterower Elementary after teaching six years in Screven County.

In the next several weeks, Boykin is expected to complete his doctorate in education leadership from Georgia Southern University when he defends his dissertation. The Ph.D. will make Boykin a quadruple Eagle. Previously, he earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, a master’s degree in instructional technology and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia Southern.

"I am excited for the opportunity to continue to grow as a leader in this district," Boykin said. "I'm also looking forward to collaborating with other leaders to make decisions about the best way to address upcoming challenges district-wide.”

Boykin completed the Bulloch County Schools' Aspiring Leaders program in 2017, which is designed to prepare and support employees who aspire to future leadership roles within the school district, according to the release.

“He is an experienced supervisor that has recruited new and veteran teachers to support the fastest growing area of our community,” the release stated.

Other leadership changes

Three of the district’s four middle schools will have new principals for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the release. At its April 13 meeting, the Board of Education approved the hiring of Willie Robinson, Ed.D., as principal at Langston Chapel Middle and John McAfee, Ed.D., as principal at William James Middle beginning July 1.

Other personnel recommendations, which were also approved unanimously by the Board of Education, May 23, included Desiree Yaeger as school nutrition director and Joshua Mattos as technology director. At the Board’s April 27 work session, Dawn Tysinger, Ed.D. was approved to fill the newly created position of executive director of student wellness and support. Also, Jeff Tysinger, Ph.D., NCSP, was named to replace Leslie Schlierf, who is retiring as executive director of special education. Tysinger’s retitled role is executive director of compliance and program evaluation.



