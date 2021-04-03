Southeast Bulloch Middle reports anonymous threat

A Southeast Bulloch Middle School student was removed from campus Thursday after an written threat was found on campus.

In an email release, Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the Bulloch County Schools System, said that at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the custodial staff at the Brooklet school made administrators aware of an anonymous threat written on a paper towel dispenser in the eighth-grade boys’ restroom.

“School administrators immediately contacted law enforcement and notified the parents of (Southeast Bulloch Middle School) students that evening,” Greene said.

Working together, Greene said School Resource Officer Deputy Will Craig and Bulloch County Schools’ Safety Director Todd Mashburn conducted “a swift and thorough investigation to identify a suspect.”

On Thursday, Greene said a juvenile suspect was identified and law enforcement removed the suspect from campus for questioning. No weapons were found in conjunction with the case, she said.

After completing their investigation, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office charged the suspect with one count of “terroristic threats and acts.” The Department of Juvenile Justice will pursue further court action, and the school district will also pursue disciplinary consequences, Green said.

“Bulloch County Schools treats all threats as credible and immediately involves law enforcement,” Greene said. “Please continue to help us educate our children about school safety plans by visiting www.bullochschools.org/schoolsafety. Threats of any kind against a school are a crime, and they will result in legal action and school discipline.

“We ask everyone to always be alert and to immediately report any suspicious activity to school administrators or local law enforcement. Ensuring the safety of our schools takes the collaboration of everyone, students, parents, faculty, staff, law enforcement and the community.”