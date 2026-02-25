Southeast Bulloch legend Fred Shaver passes

Southeast Bulloch High School’s legendary football coach Fred Shaver passed away Wednesday.

A post on the SEB Jackets Football booster Facebook page announced the death of the man who led the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back state championships in 1972 and 1973. It would have been three in a row if not for a loss in the 1971 title game. An iconic figure in Brooklet, Shaver remained a champion and advocate for all Southeast Bulloch sports and for the high school itself.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a true legendary figure, Coach Fred Shaver,” reads the post on the SEB Jackets page. “To everyone who knew him, Coach Shaver was the definition of an SEB Yellow Jacket. He was the ultimate SEB guy through and through — no matter the sport or the season, his heart and soul belonged to this program.”

Information for funeral and other services will be posted when they are available.

During the fall, Shaver always could be found in his customary seat right under the press box for all home football games at Fred Shaver Field – named for him in the 1980s. And, for the past few years, a special on-field seating area was set up for Shaver. He also could be found supporting in person many other Yellow Jacket athletic teams.

“His legacy at SEB is cemented in history,” the SEB Jackets post continues. “While his championship rings tell one story, his lifelong dedication to the players and the community tells an even greater one.”

Coach Fred Shaver, who built Southeast Bulloch High School's football program beginning 56 years ago and for whom its field is named, is shown in March 2022 speaking to the Bulloch County Board of Education in support of building a new SEB High School adjacent to the current one. - photo by AL HACKLE/Herald file



Shaver started his coaching career at Calhoun High School in 1959. He came to Southeast Bulloch in 1966, winning the two state titles. He compiled an overall record of 76-46-6 before retiring from coaching in 1973.

50th anniversary of 1973 state championship

In October 2023, Southeast Bulloch celebrated the 50th anniversary of its 1973 back-to-back state football championship teams with a special ceremony on Fred Shaver Field.

About a dozen members of the 1973 football team attended the event and were honored on the field prior to the start of the Oct. 6, 2023 game.

In 1973, SEB capped an undefeated 12-0 season with a 22-8 victory over Duluth to win the Class B state championship for their 24th straight win and second consecutive state title. During the three-year period from 1971-73, SEB went 36-1.

The championship game was played Dec. 8, 1973 in front of 3,500 fans on Southeast Bulloch’s home field in Brooklet. The score was tied 8-8 entering the fourth quarter, but SEB scored on a 20-yard run by Delmus Lockhart and a one-yard plunge by Burmon Denson in the fourth quarter to earn the championship.

Photo Courtesy Southeast Bulloch High School The senior players from Southeast Bulloch High School's 1973 state championship team are shown above. Pictured front row, left to right, Clifford Harrison, Robbie Myers, Burmon Denson, Coach Fred Shaver, Calvin Reed, James Jackson and Patrick McCormick. Back row, left to right, Coach Larry Freeman, Mike Clifton, Delmus Lockhart, Johnny Soles, Jack Bell, Otis Lockhart, Rex Sims and Coach Autry Moore. Not pictured were Wayne Brannen and Al Riner.



After the game, Coach Shaver told the Statesboro Herald: “I think that was probably the best quarter of football we’ve ever played. Just a tremendous team effort.”

Shaver also commented about the large crowd supporting the Yellow Jackets.

“I was real pleased with the way the fans responded after it was 8-8,” he said. “This was something we haven’t had to (face) too much…but the fans really started yelling in the fourth quarter. I think that definitely contributed to the way we played.”