Southeast Bulloch High wins GA Science Olympiad Championship

Southeast Bulloch High School’s STEM Club is the Class A state champion for the Georgia Science Olympiad.

Held on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta last month, the club’s members medaled in 14 of the 24 individual events, including eight first-place finishes, two second-place medals, and four third-place.

“This is a big accomplishment,” said Danielle Hibbs-Heiser, a science teacher at Southeast Bulloch, who is the club’s STEM coach. “Congratulations to this remarkable group of young scholars.”

The Georgia Science Olympiad provides a fun, competitive platform for students to collaborate and deepen their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) knowledge. It is open to students in grades 3-12, with various competitions available throughout the school year.

These are the student teams who medaled in the event and their grade level.

Detector Building, first place, Joseph Reddin (12) and Krupa Pandya (11)

Dynamic Planet, first place, Isabelle Cruz (11) and John Toole (10)

Flight, first place, Chris Reyes (11) and Ethan Pryor (10)

Microbe Mission, first place, Emma Grace Lowe (11) and Ohm Pandya (10)

Optics, first place, Thom Mortimore (12) and John Toole (10)

Robot Tour, first place, Joseph Reddin (12) and Quinn Stoy (10)

Tower, first place, Mina Griner (12) and Mattie Shaw (12)

Wind Power, first place, Ethan Pryor (10) and Ohm Pandya (9)

Air Trajectory, second place, Ethan Pryor (10) and Quinn Story (10)

Codebusters, second place, Malliaka Tariq (12), Krupa Pandya (11), and Carolyne Petkewich (11)

Astronomy, third place, Mina Griner (12) and John Toole (10)

Disease Detectives, third place, Thom Mortimore (12) and Emma Grace Lowe (11)

Experimental Design, third place, Malliaka Tariq(12), Krupa Pandya (11), and Chris Reyes (11)

Science in the News, third place, Thom Mortimore (12) and Ohm Pandya (9)