Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

There is a specific kind of magic that happens when the final notes of "Silent Night" fade at the Christmas Eve candlelight service. This year, as we stepped out of the sanctuary and into the humid, 70-degree Savannah air, it didn't exactly feel like a "winter wonderland"—but it felt exactly like home.

Since the weather wasn't cooperating with our dreams of a white Christmas, we decided to lean into the coastal heat with a brand new experiment: our very first Lowcountry Christmas Eve spread. Inspired by the Feast of the Seven Fishes, it might just be the start of a permanent tradition.





Coastal Starters: Briny and Bright

We kicked things off with Oysters Casino. There’s something so celebratory about a tray of broiled oysters. Topped with grated Parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, and crispy bacon, they provided a salty pop that felt perfectly suited for a warm Georgia evening.

At Chef Rebekah's house, it was a Lowcountry Christmas! Favorites such as Oysters Casino donned the family table. - photo by Photo courtesy REBEKAH FAULK LINGENFELSER/special



Alongside the oysters, we served Fried Green Tomatoes, which I fried in bacon fat. The secret here is the contrast: we topped each hot, panko-crusted slice with a dollop of creamy goat cheese and a drizzle of spicy red pepper jelly. It’s a trifecta of flavors—tart, tangy, and a little bit of sweet heat. When we arranged the golden-brown slices in a circle on the serving platter, they looked exactly like a Christmas wreath—almost too pretty to eat!





The Centerpiece: Festive Shrimp & Grits

For the main event, I served my Wild Georgia Shrimp & Grits with a creamy white wine sauce. The highlight was the accidental decor right in the pan; the vibrant red bell peppers and green jalapeños flecking the sauce looked like edible Christmas confetti. Poured over creamy quick-cooking grits, the sauce was elegant, bright, and looked just as festive as the Christmas tree by the fireplace.





The Sweet Finish

(and a Sanity Saver)

By the time we reached dessert, the goal was relaxation. That’s why our Red Velvet Cake came straight from the grocery store bakery.

A Host's Secret: Never apologize for a "shortcut" dessert. Buying a high-quality cake from a local bakery allows you to focus on the technical cooking—like frying those tomatoes to perfection—without spending the whole night in the kitchen. Plus, the deep crimson of the cake was the perfect closing note for our red-and-green theme.

This meal may become the anchor of our holiday. It’s a reminder that whether you’re shucking oysters or slicing a store-bought cake, the best part of the evening is the people sitting in the candlelight across from you.





A Note on Oyster Safety

I hope you’ll try this easy recipe for Oysters Casino.

Many people still follow the old "R-month" rule (only eating oysters in months containing an 'R'), but with modern refrigeration and strict harvesting laws, fresh oysters are safe to eat year-round when purchased from a reputable food supplier.

In fact, oysters are especially delicious in January. As the water temperatures drop, oysters store up glycogen (a type of sugar) to survive the winter. This makes them extra plump, firm, and noticeably sweeter than at other times of the year!





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.





Easy Oysters Casino





Ingredients

• 1 dozen fresh oysters (on the half shell)

• 4 slices of bacon, finely diced

• 1/2 red bell pepper, finely minced

• 2 shallots, minced

2 tbsp butter, softened

• ¼ cup fresh Parmesan cheese

• Splash of lemon juice and fresh parsley





Directions

1. Sauté the bacon until crisp; remove and drain. In the same pan, soften the peppers and shallots in a bit of bacon fat.

2. Mix the bacon, peppers, and shallots into the softened butter.

3. Top each oyster with a dollop of the butter mixture.

4. Broil for 3-5 minutes until the edges of the oysters curl and the butter is bubbling. Finish with a squeeze of lemon and parsley. Top each oyster with a tablespoon of fresh parmesan cheese, if desired.



