Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

This weekend, I’m so excited to embark on our annual trip to the Tennessee mountains. My husband, Kurt, and I are headed to Gatlinburg to see the leaves changing, eat some pancakes and experience the cool mountain air.

We have a favorite breakfast place downtown in the heart of The Village, an Old World European-themed shopping and dining area. It’s called The Pancake Pantry, and every year, come rain, snow or sunshine, you can find a line of people wrapped around the building just waiting to get a table. It’s been there since 1960. Positioned next to the Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen, you can watch chocolatiers and taffy makers working in the large window while you wait. It is something to see! My family and I have taken many pictures in that line over the years.

One of the things I love about The Pancake Pantry is the amazing variety you can choose from — there are 24 different inspired flavors of flapjacks. From wild blueberry to carribean and sweet potato, I always struggle to decide. Crepes and waffles are also on the menu, and all the eggs, omelettes, bacon, sausage and country ham your heart desires, with hot coffee, of course. It is breakfast heaven and you must visit if you’re ever in the area. Just remember to bring cash — they don’t accept anything else.

In the fall, I love waking up on Saturday morning and making breakfast to kick off the weekend. When I can’t travel to Gatlinburg, I bring The Pancake Pantry inside my kitchen. So, today, in the spirit of delicious pancakes, I’m sharing an easy homemade pancake recipe with wonderful fall spices and crunch from the walnuts. Serve it with warm maple syrup. One bite and you’ll be right there at The Pancake Pantry with me. Have a Happy Halloween!





Some Kinda Good Pumpkin Walnut Pancakes







Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cups Bisquick® mix

1 cup milk

2 large eggs

1/2 cup Libby’s canned pumpkin

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Unsalted butter





Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Place two tablespoons of butter and one tablespoon of oil in a cast iron skillet and set it over medium heat on the stove top. Combine the wet ingredients in a medium bowl by slightly beating eggs, then adding the vanilla, milk and pumpkin.

In a small bowl, combine the Bisquick and pumpkin pie spice. Mix together the wet and dry ingredients, whisking to break up any lumps. Fold in walnuts. If the batter is too thick, add a bit more milk. The consistency should spread evenly when poured.

Using a 1/4 cup measuring cup, pour each pancake into the hot butter and oil, being sure to swirl the oil and butter around to coat the pan evenly. Let pancakes cook about two minutes or until the surface begins to bubble before flipping. Cook for another minute or two, until the batter is firm on both sides.

Place cooked pancakes on a baking sheet and add a dot of butter to each one. Keep pancakes in a warm oven while the remaining batter is cooked. Serve with bacon or maple sausage and warm syrup.









Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season. Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.