Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

February is almost over and already it has been a busy year full of surprises. These times call for comfort food, and there’s nothing a good ol’ Southern casserole can’t fix.

This time of year, I find it particularly hard to choose an outfit for the day. You never know if you’re going to need a sweater and heavy coat or sandals and a dress. This weather is so unpredictable, but spring is coming and that is hopeful.

Until then, I have a hearty and really delicious chicken and rice casserole to share. It’s one of those clean-out-the-fridge recipes that’s packed with good-for-you vegetables and cheesy chicken. The edges get crispy and golden brown, and it’s stick-to-your-ribs kinda cooking.

If you don’t have all the vegetables I’ve listed in the recipe, that’s OK. You can toss in whatever you need to use up. I had a fresh tomato hanging around that would have expired had it not been eaten, along with some fresh green beans. Throw in a jalapeno for a little heat.

That’s what I love about casseroles — most anything goes. Just be sure to season it well throughout the cooking process, and take care to toast the grains of rice and scrape the bits of chicken from the pan while sauteing the vegetables. These small touches add up to great flavor.

Serve this dish with a side salad and dinner rolls to round out the meal. This casserole is perfect for kids, company or a dinner for two. The leftovers, if you’re lucky enough to have them, are even better the next day.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Chicken and Rice Casserole







1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 medium onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 bunch of fresh green beans, trimmed and chopped into small pieces

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 cup jasmine rice

2 cups chicken stock

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 medium tomato, diced

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Italian seasoning





Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 9x13 inch casserole dish with non-stick butter spray. In a skillet, add olive oil and place over medium high heat. Season chicken breasts on each side with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. Cook the chicken until the juices run clear, flipping once, for about 5-6 minutes depending on the thickness. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium. In the same skillet, saute the onion, bell pepper and green beans and season with salt and pepper as they cook. Scrape up any bits from the chicken. Add a teaspoon of olive oil if the pan is dry. Continue cooking for about two minutes, then add the garlic and saute for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add rice to the skillet and stir for about one minute to toast the grains. Remove the vegetable and rice mixture to a large bowl. Add the chicken stock, can of cream of chicken soup and tomato, mixing well.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish. Top with cheese. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes, until rice has absorbed the liquid and cheese is melted. If the cheese begins to brown too much, place aluminum foil over the top of the dish for the last 30 minutes of baking.



