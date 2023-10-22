Some Kinda Good -Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

There’s something about the fall season that makes baking more fun, and one of my favorite things to bake during the cooler months is homemade bread. There are so many variations to enjoy during the season: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip, Applesauce Cinnamon Bread, and Cranberry Orange Bread to name a few.

Homemade breads make excellent gifts for congratulating a new mom, welcoming a neighbor who just moved into your community, or as hostess gifts. Once the loaf has cooled completely, wrap it well in plastic wrap and finish the look with butcher paper and kitchen twine. Tuck in a nice note and watch the smiles on the receiving end light up the room.

With a hot cup of coffee and some fresh fruit, a slice of this warm, cinnamon-spiced loaf is Some Kinda Good and just the motivation you’ve been missing to rise out of bed, and start your day. A blend of walnuts and pecans gives this recipe great texture and crunch. It tastes even better the next day

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.”





Homemade Banana Nut Bread to Bake and Share







Ingredients

• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature, softened

• 1 cup sugar

• 3 ripe bananas, peeled, and mashed (about 1 cup)

• 1/2 cup toasted walnut pieces

• 1/2 cup toasted pecans

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 x 5 x 3 inch loaf pan with butter spray. Sift the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon into a medium bowl, set aside. Whisk the eggs and vanilla together in a measuring cup with a spout, set aside.

In a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or hand-held mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually pour the egg mixture into the butter while mixing until incorporated. Add the bananas, and remove the bowl from the mixer.

Mix in the flour mixture just until incorporated. Fold in the nuts and transfer the batter to the prepared pan. Bake on the middle oven rack for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes.