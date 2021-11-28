Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

I hope this column finds your stomachs full and hearts happy after a Some Kinda Good Thanksgiving filled with family and friends.

If your refrigerator contains leftover turkey, and you’ve eaten all the sandwiches you can handle, don’t be dismayed. I’ve got a delicious idea for you to reinvent those leftovers: Turkey Pot Pie!

What’s great about this recipe is you can include both the white and dark meat. The tender turkey gets splashed with heavy cream and white wine, and topped with pie dough. It makes for a comforting dinner, perfect as an accompaniment to Hallmark Christmas movies by the fire.

Stay warm and well fed.





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season. Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Turkey Pot Pie with Fresh Herbs







Ingredients:

3 celery stalks, diced

3 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 large yellow onion, diced

4 tablespoons of bacon grease or butter

Roasted turkey, white and/or dark meat, shredded with skin removed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup white wine, such as Pinot Grigio

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon each of fresh basil, thyme and oregano, chopped

(1) 9-inch store bought refrigerated pie crust

Salt and pepper to taste





Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a cast iron skillet over medium heat, get the bacon grease hot. Add in the celery, carrots and onions and saute for about 5 minutes until softened. Season with salt and pepper.

Add shredded turkey and flour, stirring to combine. Cook for a few minutes. Pour in the chicken broth, white wine and heavy cream. Allow the mixture to cook and thicken for about 4 minutes. Season again with salt and pepper, and add in the fresh herbs. Remove mixture from the heat. Taste to make sure the dish is seasoned properly.

Using a rolling pin, roll out the pie crust in a circle wide enough to drape over the edges of your pan, not too thin. Gently lay the crust over the top of the skillet, tucking the edges over the sides of the pan.

Cut an "X" in the center of the crust to vent. Bake for 30 minutes until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Let cool for 10 minutes before cutting. Garnish with thyme if desired. Serve with warm bread and a tossed salad to round out the meal.



