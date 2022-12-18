Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

I love entertaining during the holidays, but I have two requirements: The recipes must be 1) simple and 2) Some Kinda Good. We are all busy people, and who wants to spend hours in the kitchen when there are places to be and people to see?

Enter puff pastry. This stuff is a godsend; a true revelation. When I was in culinary school, they taught us how to make it from scratch. It requires tons of butter, and I mean tons, and a lot of folding and waiting. The frozen product on grocery store shelves today is an incredible short cut; don’t ask me how they do it — all I know is, it works just the same and tastes delicious.

I’ve got two holiday appetizers that are sure to impress your guests this season. Baked Brie with Georgia Peach Preserves and Pecans, and Puff Pastry Cinnamon Sugar Twists. They are both flaky, sweet and puff up to a deep golden brown. Each appetizer only requires a few ingredients and presents beautifully when served on a festive platter. Try making one or both of these anytime during the holidays.

Some Kinda Good Baked Brie with Georgia Peach Preserves and Pecans



Ingredients:

1 8- to 12-ounce round of Brie cheese, in waxy rind

1 sheet of puff pastry, thawed, such as Pepperidge Farm

½ cup peach preserves

½ cup chopped pecans

Flour, for dusting

Egg wash (one egg with a splash of water, whisked)

Honey, for drizzling

Apple slices, crackers, for serving





Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet with butter cooking spray. Unfold puff pastry. Using a rolling pin, roll dough into a rectangular shape, just until creases disappear.





Place brie round in the center of dough, and top with peach preserves, followed by pecans. Fold each corner around the rind, tucking under to enclose tightly. Brush the dough with egg wash and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a deep golden brown.





Drizzle with local honey and serve with crackers and apple slices.





Some Kinda Good Puff Pastry Cinnamon Sugar Twists



Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. sugar

¼ cup chopped pecans

Egg wash (one egg with a splash of water, whisked)





Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet with butter cooking spray. Unfold puff pastry. Using a rolling pin, roll dough into a rectangular shape, just until creases disappear. Brush the entire rectangle with egg wash.





Combine the cinnamon and sugar, then sprinkle puff pastry with mixture and top with pecans. Fold one half to the center, and then fold the other half over the top, creating three layers. Brush with egg wash. Slice the layers into strips, about ¼ inch wide. Slice in half to desired length. Twist the ends, forming a spiral shape and lay each twist onto the baking sheet.





Sprinkle the twists with more cinnamon sugar. Bake for 15 minutes until puffed and golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.



