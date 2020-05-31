Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

This past week, I celebrated my seven-year milestone writing as the Statesboro Herald food columnist. I think that's pretty cool and I appreciate you all reading my articles. This column has been a stepping stone for me; one that has given me credibility and legitimized my freelance writing and food entertainment endeavors. So, thank you for indulging me.

Strawberry season is in, and if you’ve visited your local farmers market lately, you know exactly what I mean! After a trip to the Forsyth Farmers’ Market in Savannah over the weekend, I brought home a gallon-sized bucket full of farm-picked, red-ripened strawberries and developed the most luscious and sweet sauce oozing with strawberry flavor. Paired with fresh basil from my garden and a hint of lemon juice, the sauce comes together in minutes and can be used in desserts, grilled meats and even cocktails!

The cornstarch helps the sauce to thicken, resulting in a velvety smooth finish, while the acidity from the lemon juice cuts the sweetness slightly, balancing the flavors.

Delectable over grilled chicken or fish, the sauce is sure to take your dinner from simple to Some Kinda Good. I served the sauce in an angel food cake trifle for Memorial Day, layered with fresh whipped cream. It was to-die for! Here are a few other ideas on how to use it:

- Pour it over cold vanilla ice cream.

- Add rum and make a strawberry daiquiri.

- Dress up a strawberry shortcake.

- Pour it into ice cube trays and freeze for a flavorful addition to any drink.

Enjoy and happy strawberry season. I hope to see you soon.





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season. Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Some Kinda Good Strawberry-Basil Sauce







4 pints or 1/2 gallon of fresh strawberries, hulled and washed

1 cup sugar

Slurry: 1 tsp. cornstarch, dissolved in 1 tsp. water

Juice of half a lemon

1 tsp. lemon zest

6 leaves of fresh basil

Pinch of kosher salt





Place strawberries and sugar in a large stockpot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring to combine. Add cornstarch slurry and reduce temperature to medium-low.

Allow the sauce to cook and thicken for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Carefully pour the sauce into a food processor or blender, adding lemon juice, zest, salt and basil. Pulse to desired consistency.



