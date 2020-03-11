Solicitor-general candidate Ben Edwards offers 17 years' experience as prosecutor

Different caseload

Unlike the most serious felonies prosecuted by the D.A.'s Office, for which sentences range up to life imprisonment and the death penalty, misdemeanor crimes handled by the Solicitor's Office in State Court are punishable by fines of up to $1,000 and up to 12 months in jail.

In addition to the fact that misdemeanors often accompany felony charges in Superior Court, Edwards noted that he gained some experience prosecuting misdemeanor-only cases earlier in his career.

He has been an assistant district attorney here in the Ogeechee Circuit since 2006. But he started his career with the Southern Judicial Circuit D.A.'s office in Valdosta in 2003. After about a year and a half there he went to work for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, which includes five counties around Adel, Nashville and other small Georgia towns not far from the Florida line.

At that time, four of the Alapaha Circuit counties did not have State Courts. Instead, the district attorney's staff prosecuted misdemeanor cases, even traffic citations, in the Superior Courts.

"So dealing with prosecuting the traffic cases and the higher volume of misdemeanor cases wouldn't be something that's new to me," Edwards said. "It's something that I've done before, and I think that my years of prosecuting have prepared me to handle that challenge."

Upon moving to Statesboro, he also worked briefly in private practice, for about six months in 2006 with the firm that was then Edenfield, Cox, Bruce & Classens, in criminal defense and civil litigation.

Edwards, now 41, grew up in the Egypt community of Effingham County and graduated from Effingham County High. He came to Georgia Southern University for one year, as a dual-enrolled student his senior year of high school. Then he went to the University of Georgia, attaining first a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and then, in 2002, his law degree from the University of Georgia Law School.

Community and family

A 2018 graduate of the Leadership Bulloch Program sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Edwards is a member of the Downtown Statesboro Rotary Club, where he has served as public relations chair for the past three years.

He is also an active member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro, where he and his wife, Mandy Edwards, serve as 11th-grade Sunday School teachers.

The Edwardses are raising two daughters, ages 15 and 11. Mandy Edwards, who owns local marketing company ME Marketing Services, sent out the original release announcing her husband's candidacy.

In the announcement, he said that he will apply "common sense and judgement to be firm when the facts of a case demand such" as well as "fairness and compassion when the law allows and the facts are compelling."

"For my entire career I've felt the call to give back to the community that I live in. Statesboro, Bulloch County, has been our home since 2006," he told the Herald. "My wife, Mandy, and I have chosen to settle down here and put down roots and raise our family, raise our two girls here. I just think that it's a way for me to be able to use my experience as a veteran prosecutor to give back to the community."

With three candidates in the May 19 primary, a July 21 runoff is possible.

All three have also applied for appointment by the governor as solicitor-general. If named before a deadline in May, the appointee would serve until succeeded in January by the winner of the election.