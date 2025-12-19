Soldier pleads not guilty in Fort Stewart in Aug. 6 shooting incident

FORT STEWART – A soldier accused of shooting and wounding several fellow soldiers in August pled not guilty to the charges against him Friday in a Fort Stewart courtroom.

Sgt. Quornelius Radford and his lead defense counsel, Capt. Amanda Perry, deferred how they wished to his court martial tried, either by a jury or the sitting judge.

Radford was arraigned Friday and agreed to have his general court martial proceed. He is being charged with two specifications of attempted premeditated murder, four specifications of attempted unpremeditated murder, one specification of domestic violence, three specifications of aggravated assault by inflicting grievous bodily harm and three specifications of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Col. Gregory Batdorff, the Army judge assigned to the case, presided over the arraignment virtually from a courtroom on Fort Bragg, N.C.

Radford is accused of shooting and wounding four soldiers and a civilian worker in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area on the morning of August 6. He also is charged at shooting at another soldier.

Other soldiers confronted and restrained Radford until military police arrived.

Sgt. Quornelius Radford



Radford waived his right to an Article 32 hearing, which is similar to a civilian grand jury.

Col. Batdorff set opening arguments in the case for June 15 at 9 a.m. If Radford chooses to have a jury decide his court martial, selection of those members will take place June 11 and 12. Col. Batdorff reminded Radford and his defense team, Capt. Perry and Lt. Col. Dylan Mock, that a jury of at least other non-commissioned officers with rank equal to or higher than Radford’s will be empaneled and that the jury will be no fewer than six. Radford also can choose to have a jury of commissioned officers hear his case.

Army prosecutors referred the case against Radford to a general court martial on December 12.