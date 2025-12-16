Soldier charged in Fort Stewart shooting to face court martial

A soldier accused of shooting and wounding four fellow soldiers on Fort Stewart will face a court martial.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel referred charges against Sgt. Quornelius S. Radford, 28, to a general court-martial.

On August 6, 2025, Radford allegedly shot and wounded four soldiers and one civilian, who is a former service member. He also is alleged to have shot at another soldier, for a total of six victims.

The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

The general nature of the charges are two specifications of attempted premeditated murder, four specifications of attempted unpremeditated murder, one specification of domestic violence, three specifications of aggravated assault inflicting grievous bodily harm, and three specifications of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon in violation of Articles 80, 128b and 128 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The charges are allegations and Radford is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Through close collaboration with Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigators, OSTC thoroughly evaluated the evidence and carefully considered all the facts before referring charges in this case.

The next step in the process is for the case to be assigned to a military judge, who will schedule dates for the arraignment, motion hearings, and the trial. The court martial will be held at Fort Stewart.

Radford is in pretrial confinement at the Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston located at Joint Base Charleston, S.C.