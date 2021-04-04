Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

It’s hard to believe Easter Sunday is upon us again. Where did the time go? It seems like just yesterday, we were preparing to celebrate Easter service for the first time at home in 2020, and I can’t tell you how glad I am to be able to return to church to worship in person and together this year. I know many are still choosing to stay home, but it is nice to have the option to return to the house of the Lord.

Prior to 2020, I never remember staying home for Easter service. It was an odd thing to wake up on Easter and watch church online. Nevertheless, we celebrated with a delicious dinner for two, no fuss, just great flavor. There have been years where I’ve hosted both sides of the family and cooked a large spread for six adults or more. Honey glazed spiral ham, deviled eggs, potatoes au gratin, slow cooker macaroni and cheese and coconut cake have graced the table and been eaten to our heart’s content (with leftovers for days). On the contrary, with just my husband and I last year, it was nice (and a lot less work) to pare down the meal, yet still have it feel celebratory. To make it extra special, add a pretty vase of bright yellow tulips as the centerpiece of the table.

If you’re cooking for two on Easter Sunday, here’s a simple menu you’ll enjoy: Herb roasted pork tenderloin, garlic roasted mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Keep things easy like a Sunday morning and purchase dessert. For a little something extra, visit SomeKindaGood.com, or pick up my book, Some Kinda Good, to get my slow cooker bacon macaroni and cheese recipe. It’s a delicious accompaniment to any meal, but especially at Easter.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Some Kinda Good Herb Roasted Pork Tenderloin







2-pound pork tenderloin

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of fresh basil, chopped

2 tablespoons of fresh rosemary, chopped

1 bunch fresh thyme, about 4-5 sprigs

1 tablespoon dried oregano

½ of 1 medium onion, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Water





Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place pork tenderloins in a 9x13 casserole dish. Drizzle with olive oil. Season both sides of the meat liberally with salt and pepper. Using your hands, rub the fresh herbs into the meat, until the top, sides and bottom are well coated. Place the dried oregano in the palm of your hand and crush it by rubbing your palms together, while evenly distributing the oregano over the top of the meat.

Cover the meat evenly with sliced onion. Place the thyme in the dish and fill with water to about one inch up the sides of the pan. Roast the meat for 45-50 minutes until done. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Place the pan juices in a gravy boat and serve with the meat.



