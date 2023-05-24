By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
‘Social Studies Storytelling’ debuts at library Saturday
“Social Studies Storytelling in Statesboro,” curated by students from Georgia Southern University’s College of Education under the guidance of Assistant Professor Ariel Cornett, Ph.D., will debut with a free public program, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27 in the community room of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library.

Undergraduate students learning to teach social studies to elementary school children, assisted by faculty members and public history experts, have created a digital walking tour through downtown Statesboro. The tour showcases sources such as photographs, audio recordings and local newspaper articles, supplemented by student-written informational text and educational experiences for students of all ages.

For more info, see https://coe.georgiasouthern.edu/students/storytelling-in-statesboro.
