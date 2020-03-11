'So You Think You Can Dance' star killed in local car crash

Statesboro resident Danny Tidwell, a choreographer and former contestant on the television competition show “So You Think You Can Dance,” was killed Friday in a car crash on Highway 67 near the Denmark community.



Georgia State Patrol Post 45 secretary Ginger Robbins said reports show Tidwell, 35, was a passenger in a 2004 Ford truck driven by Eddie Joe Hall, 31, of West Main Street.

Hall was taking Tidwell, who also resided on West Main Street, home from work, according to USA Today, which reported that David Benaym, Tidwell's husband and a journalist for 24 News, said he was "devastated" to lose "the love of my life."

A 2007 Jeep driven by Victoria Condor Dorsey, 19, of Dailey Creek Road in Saluda, South Carolina, failed to stop at a stop sign on Brooklet-Denmark Road and Highway 67, slamming into Hall’s truck on the passenger side.

Dorsey was uninjured. Both Hall and Tidwell were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where Tidwell was later pronounced dead, Robbins said.

Tidwell was the second runner-up in the 2007, third season of “So You Think You Can Dance.” He returned to the show as a choreographer and mentor.

Charges are pending an investigation by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

