So far, 700-plus early voters in presidential primary here

As of midday Tuesday, 728 Bulloch County residents had voted early in-person or returned mailed absentee ballots for the March 24 presidential preference primary.



That’s 1.6% of the county’s 45,313 registered voters, but there are still plenty of opportunities for more to participate.

In-person early voting remains available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. until March 20. Additionally, there will be seven hours of in-person voting opportunity this Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This election gives voters their first opportunity to use Georgia’s new combination touchscreen and ballot-printout voting equipment. Voters insert their finished ballots into a scanner that records their selections and drops the ballot into a locked box.

For this presidential primary, Bulloch County has one location for both weekday advanced voting and Saturday voting: the Board of Elections and Registration office at the County Annex, 113 North Main St., Statesboro.

Turnout by parties

The three weeks for advance voting opened March 2. In roughly the first six and a half days, 619 people had cast in-person advanced ballots, reported Bulloch County Election Supervisor Patricia Lanier Jones. This total, from 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, included 405 Democratic Party ballots and 214 Republican Party ballots.

Additionally, the county elections staff had mailed out 200 requested absentee ballots. Of these, 109 ballots had been returned as of midday Tuesday, including 55 Democratic ballots and 54 Republican ballots. The other 91 absentee ballots remained out to potentially be completed and returned, including 52 Democratic ballots and 39 Republican ballots.

So, some local Republican voters are participating, even though their presidential preference ballot contains just one name: President Donald Trump’s.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party ballot lists 12 candidates’ names, but almost all except the national frontrunners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have withdrawn from the race or suspended their campaigns.

Georgia election officials have said that any votes for all 12 candidates will be counted, but the Democratic Party will award the state’s delegates only to candidates who have not withdrawn.

After this week’s voting, Saturday’s voting and next week’s five days, all in-person early voting in the presidential primary will cease at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20. Then Bulloch County’s 16 traditional voting precincts will open for Election Day voting, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

Mailed-out absentee ballots will be counted if returned to the elections office before polls close at 7 p.m. March 24.