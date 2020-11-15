Snow White Ballet performance set for Nov. 19-22 at Averitt Center

A beautiful princess, a handsome prince, a sympathetic huntsman, seven friendly dwarfs and a jealous, evil queen are all in ballet slippers and pointe shoes next weekend.

These are the principal characters of the Snow White Ballet, which will be performed Nov. 19-22 in the Emma Kelly Theater by the members of the Statesboro Youth Ballet.

The ballet is based on the familiar story originally written by the Grimm Brothers in the 1800s and is well known to audiences in no small part because of the Walt Disney animated movie, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

The performance will feature more than 20 current and former members of the Statesboro Youth Ballet as well as several adult dancers and is choreographed by Taylor Ellen, the director of the Averitt Center for the Arts dance programs. The ballet begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a 3 p.m. matinee performance Sunday.

Ana Grace Evans, a homeschool junior, dances the role of Snow White while Statesboro High School sophomore Annie O’Neill is the Evil Queen.

The parts of the seven dwarfs are played by Sallie Zetterower’s Emily Noel (Bashful) and Raegan Green (Sleepy), Pinewood Christian Academy’s Anna Kate Croft (Dopey) and Hannah Burke (Grumpy), Glennville Elementary’s Casyn Grace Sikes (Doc), homeschoolers Tessa Salter (Happy), and Maria Yanochik (Sneezy). The Huntsman is Jason Evans, who is Ana Grace’s father, while The Prince is Atlanta professional dancer Angel Ramirez Castellano.

SYB graduates Madelyn Wolfe, who attends the University of Georgia on a ballet scholarship, and Laural Boyles, a student at Georgia Southern University, dance solos in the event.

Other characters/performers are Butterflies: Gayle Hammett, Riot Jordan, Stella Salter, Kara and Kenleigh Teston, Marley Thomas; Bunnies: Amastin Beggs, Ellie Spence, Sikes and Green; Birds: Illey Ries Simonin, Chloe Weaver, Noel and Yanochik; Snow White’s Friends: Emme Deal, Janelle Spivey, Croft, Boyles, Salter and Wolfe; Good Queen: Nichole Deal: and Court Guests: Leon and India Carr, John Parcels, Ben Hammett, Caroline Spivey and Deal.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Averitt Center members, members of the military, first-responders and city of Statesboro employees and $15 for students with ID.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, seating is very limited at each performance. There are also no online sales.

To purchase tickets, visit the box office at the Averitt Center main gallery (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 912-212-2787.



