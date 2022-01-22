Snooky's Last Day - from the Statesboro Herald Archive
Memories of the legacy Bruce Yawn and his family created at the iconic Statesboro restaurant
Statesboro Herald staff photographer Scott Bryant documented the last day of Statesboro's iconic restaurant Snooky's with his camera and audio recorder before it closed forever in 2012. Owner Bruce Yawn passed away Thursday, and today this video serves as a testament from the community to the legacy of Yawn and his family.