Some Kinda Good with Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

As I sit to write this food column, it is my 39th birthday, and it has been a quiet one. I took the day off from work, and have enjoyed staying home today and taking it easy. Some bad storms have passed through Georgia recently, and they say the rain is coming later this evening, but I am not worried — I will be out eating crab legs and enjoying a martini to welcome this new year in my life.

I hope all of you are enjoying the springtime, and making plans to visit the Statesboro farmers market soon, if you haven’t already. I saw photos and videos of opening day at the new location - behind the Visitor’s Center on the Blue Mile — and it looks amazing! I can’t wait to visit and am so excited for the community and all the farmers and vendors. Having a covered area to enjoy the market during rain or shine will be a huge benefit to the shoppers and everyone involved.

This season is abundant with delicious fruits and vegetables — strawberries, Vidalia onions, blueberries and squash — oh my! As Easter Sunday approaches, we have much to work with in the kitchen of seasonal and local produce. Whether you plan to make Easter brunch or lunch, I highly recommend grilled pound cake with sweetened whipped cream and macerated strawberries for dessert.

For my birthday, I baked a favorite peanut butter pound cake which I’ll serve with chocolate ice cream. Pound cakes are a quintessential Southern dessert, and can be baked in a loaf pan or a Bundt mold. I love how versatile they can be — sometimes served either dusted with powdered sugar, lightly glazed, or with a coat of icing. Try this version to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and be sure to serve it on your best china. Have a Happy Easter — He is risen!





Grilled Pound Cake with Macerated Berries



Store-bought or homemade pound cake

1-2 pints of strawberries or a combination of mixed berries

1/4 cup of sugar or more to taste





Remove stems from strawberries. Slice lengthwise. Pour sugar over berries and mix until coated. Set aside and let stand for at least 30 minutes. Slice pound cake. Lay on an oiled grill grate just until heated through and grill marks appear. Toast on both sides. Spoon macerated berries over the cake. Dollop with fresh, sweetened whipped cream and a drizzle of honey.



