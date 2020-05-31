Small business loan fund on city council agenda

Statesboro City Council will hold its first regular meeting of June at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall. A proposed agreement with Carver State Bank, based in Savannah, to establish a Statesboro Small Business Recovery Fund is the last action item on the agenda.

Motivated by COVID-19 business losses, the agreement would allow the bank to make loans, to a combined limit of $1 million, to qualifying small businesses here, backed by a $250,000 loan loss reserve fund authorized by City Council at the May 19 meeting. The maximum loan guarantee would be $25,000 per business.

But pending changes in the Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance top the agenda.

The change in permitting for for-profit special events where alcoholic drinks are served, which the council voted forward from a first reading May 19, is scheduled for a second reading and possible final vote.

After the previously reported changes, the proposal to allow open cups of alcoholic beverages outdoors in a designated downtown area is back on the agenda for a new first reading. So is the ordinance amendment that would allow elected officials, potentially including the mayor and council members but also county, state and federal officials, to obtain alcohol licenses in Statesboro.

The only other scheduled action item is a resolution to appoint an agent to determine the condition of abandoned mobile homes and deal with them in accordance with state law.



