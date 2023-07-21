A slice of summer at Pittman Park

Folks came out Wednesday to enjoy a free slice or two of watermelon on the lawn of Pittman Park United Methodist Church for the second annual watermelon cutting sponsored by the church.

The event is inspired by Georgia Southern University’s annual watermelon cutting event that has recently become known as Summer Celebration. Zach Henderson initiated the tradition when he became GS president in 1948.

Abby Mikell, 8, center left, offers dad Bob a chance to finish off her slice of watermelon during the Pittman Park United Methodist Church watermelon cutting. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Henderson was a member of Pittman Park, teaching bible classes and contributing toward improvement projects like new windows in the sanctuary.

Jonathan Smith, pastor of Pittman Park said, “With this watermelon cutting, we are honoring Dr. Henderson, celebrating a local resource and building community.”

Pittman Park United Methodist Church pastor Jonathan Smith offers up a prayer to kick off the church's watermelon cutting on Wednesday, July 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



According to Georgia Grown, watermelon is the state’s top produce crop.