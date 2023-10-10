Slain corrections officer laid to rest

When the family of Robert Clark talked to Father Adam Kasela, the first words they said were, “he loved,” followed by the object of his affection and attention.



Father Kasela, parish priest at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Hinesville, delivered the homily Friday afternoon at Clark’s funeral Mass. Clark, a corrections officer at Smith State Prison in Glennville, died after he was stabbed by an inmate using a homemade weapon. Clark, 42, died from his wounds after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

At St. Stephen Friday, dozens of law enforcement officers from several different agencies, counties and states stood at attention as Clark’s casket was delivered to the church on a horse-drawn carriage.