Six COVID deaths since Monday in Bulloch

Six more Bulloch County residents died due to COVID-19 since Monday, but the Georgia Department of Public Health reported only one new confirmed case on Wednesday and East Georgia Regional Medical Center dipped below 40 virus hospitalizations for the first time since Aug. 6.

In its Wednesday report, the Department of Health said Bulloch now has 86 confirmed deaths and 79 probable deaths since March 2020 when the pandemic began, which includes three confirmed and three probable deaths since Monday. Since Aug. 10, there have been 23 confirmed and 18 probable deaths — 41 total — of Bulloch citizens reported by the Department of Health.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans.

With nearly 64% of the U.S. population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there still are an estimated 70 million eligible Americans who have yet to get the shot. Health experts say the vast majority of the hospitalized and dead have been unvaccinated.

“There is a very real risk you’ll end up in the hospital or even in the obituary pages,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health, said to the unvaccinated. “Don’t become a statistic when there is a simple, safe and effective alternative to go out today and get vaccinated.”

Vaccines are free and easily available at almost all area pharmacies, doctors’ offices and the Bulloch County Department of Health. The city of Statesboro will hold a free vaccine clinic at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local cases continue decline

At the same time Bulloch is seeing more deaths than at any time during the pandemic, the county recorded only one new confirmed case of COVID – the lowest amount since one case was recorded on May 24.

Also, Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency, said the Medical Center has 39 patients hospitalized with COVID and 15 on ventilators.

State cases

In Georgia, there were 3,165 new cases reported Wednesday – the third lowest total since Aug. 9. There were 146 confirmed deaths and 329 new hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, there have been 21,709 Georgia residents die due to COVID

The Associated Press contributed to this report.