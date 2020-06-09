Sister of woman charged with murder says there’s ‘more to the story’

The sister of a woman charged Friday with murder claims the accused was involved in an abusive relationship, but police say they have evidence enough to support the murder charge.

Statesboro police, after several hours of investigation and consultation with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, arrested Ashlynn Zipporah Griffin, 25, of Bea Dot Way, on Friday, charging her in the murder of Brandon McCray, 30, who was also living at the residence.

Police were dispatched to the scene a little after 10 a.m. Friday regarding a report of a man shot, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins. Responding officers found McCray in the home, deceased from a gunshot wound.

After investigating, police took Griffin into custody. Akins told the Statesboro Herald the shooting stemmed from domestic disputes within the home but did not share any additional information. Kristie Coney, however, called the Statesboro Herald on Monday, concerned with social media posts about her sister’s arrest.

“People don’t know the whole story,” she said. “Ashlynn was a good girl.”

Griffin had been involved with McCray for some time, and they had a baby together, she said. The relationship was rocky, and Griffin’s family “begged her to come home” and not allow McCray to “come back” to the home after he was released from incarceration, Coney said.

“I talked to a neighbor (of Griffin’s) who said he heard every knock and bump” of the alleged physical disputes between Griffin and McCray, she said. Coney alleges her sister locked herself in a bathroom, and when McCray kicked in the door, she shot him.

But Akins would not confirm that, instead saying that after hours of investigation, police have a different theory. He did acknowledge the pair had a history of domestic violence.

Aside from stating the shooting was connected to domestic issues, Akins did not elaborate on the case, which is still under investigation and awaiting a court trial. He did confirm McCray had prior arrests.

Griffin is being held in the Bulloch County Jail without bond as the investigation continues.

