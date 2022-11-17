Shopping by Lantern Light set for Tuesday

Next week’s Shopping by Lantern Light both kicks off the holiday season and concludes the 2022 in-person market season for Statesboro's Main Street Farmers Market, which will be held this year at its new location behind the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on South Main Street.

The annual event is set for 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Lanterns will help showcase some of the best local food and crafts the Bulloch County region has to offer. Beneath white lights of the holiday season, dozens of farmers, food vendors and craft makers will provide shoppers with a wide variety of products.

Besides produce growers and other whole foods purveyors from the weekly markets, which concludes Saturday morning, Shopping by Lantern Light enlists vendors of two additional categories of goods: handmade gift items and prepared foods.

Blankets, wreaths, jewelry and art objects are examples ofgift and décor items that will be available at the event.

Shopping by Lantern Light began in 2008 and marks the final Farmers Market of the season, which runs April through November. It's pet friendly and admission and parking are free.

The web-based version of the market, Statesboro Market2Go, continues year-round, but with a pause this week because its weekly delivery date, Thursday, will be Thanksgiving. The Market2Go will be taking orders again beginning Friday.



